Colorado Springs police are investigating an overnight stabbing north of downtown that left a 41-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
The man, who's name has not been released, was found near Carlton and Snyder avenues then taken to Memorial Central Hospital just before 3 a.m. Thursday, police said.
Police are still looking into what happened and for anyone else involved.
Anyone with information or witness the incident is asked to call Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.