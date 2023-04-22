An early morning shooting Saturday in southeast Colorado Springs left one man seriously injured, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officers in the Sand Creek division received reports of a shooting in a parking lot of 2400 S. Academy Boulevard at 3:56 a.m.. A witness told authorities they heard a single gunshot coming from the area, police said.

Police found a 37-year-old man who had been struck by a bullet, sustaining a serious, but not life-threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital, police said.

According to officials, the investigation is active and ongoing. Police said a suspect has been identified but has not been located at the time of this article.