Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment Photo Credit: m-gucci (iStock).

FILE PHOTO

 m-gucci/iStock

An early morning shooting Saturday in southeast Colorado Springs left one man seriously injured, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. 

Officers in the Sand Creek division received reports of a shooting in a parking lot of 2400 S. Academy Boulevard at 3:56 a.m.. A witness told authorities they heard a single gunshot coming from the area, police said.

Police found a 37-year-old man who had been struck by a bullet, sustaining a serious, but not life-threatening injury. He was transported to a local hospital, police said. 

According to officials, the investigation is active and ongoing. Police said a suspect has been identified but has not been located at the time of this article.