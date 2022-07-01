A man was shot in the leg in southeast Colorado Springs early Friday morning, according to the Colorado Springs police.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of Astrozon Boulevard and Gina Drive, but the victim had moved to a different residence in the area.

Officers contacted the victim, who had a gunshot wound in his leg. Police did not release information on the victim's condition.

A silver sedan was possibly involved in the shooting, police said. Police continue to search for the vehicle.