Police are looking for multiple suspects, possibly armed, after a string of overnight robberies in Colorado Springs.
The first robbery occurred at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Platte Avenue when two black males with dreadlocks driving a silver Honda Odyssey pulled up next to individuals at a gas pump and demanded cash while displaying a handgun, police said.
The victims complied and the suspects fled southbound on Wahsatch Road from East Platte Avenue, police said.
The second robbery occurred at about 1:55 a.m. Monday in the 4300 block of North Academy Boulevard when three suspects entered a business and demanded cash from the register, police said. One suspect mentioned a gun but never displayed it.
The suspects then left in a silver minivan, police said.
No injuries were reported at either incident and it is not known if the vehicles driven by the suspects are related.