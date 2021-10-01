Southbound I-25 closure detour map for Oct. 4, 11 and 13, 2021

During the closures southbound traffic on Interstate 25 will exit on Spruce Mountain Road and go south to the Upper Lake Gulch Road onramp to continue onto southbound I-25.

Drivers on Interstate 25 near Larkspur should expect travel delays when construction crews close the interstate’s southbound lanes for several nights beginning Monday.

Crews will fully close southbound I-25 from Spruce Mountain to Upper Lake Gulch roads beginning 7 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Crews will close the lanes again from 7 p.m. Oct. 11 to 7 a.m. Oct. 12, and 7 p.m. Oct. 13 to 5 a.m. Oct. 14.

Southbound I-25 traffic will funnel into one lane north of Spruce Mountain Road, where it will exit, Colorado Department of Transportation officials said in a release. Drivers will take Spruce Mountain Road south to the Upper Lake Gulch Road onramp to continue onto southbound I-25. The detour should take about five minutes, officials said.

During the closures, construction crews will complete paving operations and shift traffic as part of ongoing work in the widening of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock, the release said.

Crews will begin setting up traffic control signs 30 minutes before the closures go into effect, which could cause minor traffic delays.

