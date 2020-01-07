Drivers should expect lanes to be closed on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs starting Tuesday night.
According to CDOT, crews will be working overnight between mileposts 134 and 135 to conduct initial bridge replacement surveys. Eventually, CDOT plans to replace both bridges that go over South Academy as part of a $127.4 million project to make the area safer and enhance accessibility to local military bases.
The project also includes widening part of South Academy to three lanes, installing median barriers along I-25 between the South Academy and Santa Fe exits and working on six other bridges.
Starting Tuesday night at 8, drivers should expect the right lane to be closed in both directions on I-25 until 5 a.m. on Thursday. During that time, the speed limit on the interstate will drop to 55 mph.
