COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning.
This happened on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs.
#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire at 1005 S Cascade of a small fire. Fire is under control. No reported injuries for either civilian or firefighters. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/9UJ7rOtSoD— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 21, 2023
Colorado Springs firefighters told Gazette news partner 11 News the family was able to get out of their home safety but they had to find a new place to stay for the night.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 1:24 a.m.
Firefighters tell 11 News smoke detectors did alert the family so they were able to escape their home.