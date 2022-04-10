Fire crews quickly extinguished a grass fire early Sunday that forced evacuations just west of the Colorado Springs Airport.

At about 1:45 a.m., a police officer on patrol noticed the blaze, which was burning near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive. and “spreading quickly due to high winds,” officials said. Police began evacuation notices for homes in the fire’s path as crews mobilized to battle the blaze, which reportedly grew to 3 acres before firefighters doused it.

No injuries, arrests or structural damage were announced.

El Paso, Teller, Pueblo and Fremont counties among several other areas in Colorado are under a red flag warning for high fire danger from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.