A man was killed Thursday night in traffic crash on Interstate 25 near the Cimarron exit, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the crash around 11:00 p.m. after a man stopped on the freeway and got out of his vehicle. Another car headed north hit the man and his vehicle, police said.
The man was dead when police arrived and the other driver was transported to the hospital for injuries, officers said. Police did not specify the extent of the driver's injuries.
Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, police said.
The interstate was shut down for more than 5 hours, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted.