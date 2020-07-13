Colorado Springs police responded to a car crash that caused over 12,000 customers to lose power overnight, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Police say the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Monday near La Salle Street and North Academy Boulevard in the northeast part of Colorado Springs.
The car reportedly hit a power pole causing a 13-year-old to be thrown out of the vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene they found the teen near the vehicle with injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for serious life-threatening injuries.
It is not known whether the boy was a passenger of the vehicle or driving, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
We are currently experiencing a large power outage. Cause is a vehicle accident. Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Use caution when driving and treat all dark intersections as 4-way stops. Stay up to date at https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa pic.twitter.com/YgsItxFXLi— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 13, 2020
Colorado Springs Utilities was notified of the crash and restored power to the area. At one point over 12,800 customers were without power, KKTV reported. Colorado Springs Utilities say the outage was fixed in less than three hours.
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating the crash. Southbound Academy at Constitution Avenue remains closed as of 8 a.m. Monday while investigators are at the scene.
It’s unclear what caused the crash. Police are asking anyone with information to call police at (719) 444-7000.