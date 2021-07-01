Construction crews will close a portion of Interstate 25 for several nights next week to demolish the aging County Line Road bridge on Monument Hill as part of ongoing construction in the I-25 South “Gap” project.
Traffic on north- and southbound I-25 will detour around the closure points at the County Line Road interchange, exit 163, for up to 17 hours, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced in a news release Thursday.
County Line Road at I-25 will also close. Drivers can use the Colorado 105 interchange and Monument Hill Road to access roads east and west of the freeway.
Travelers should expect delays up to 30 minutes during the extended closures.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, north- and southbound I-25 will be closed at this interchange.
Northbound I-25 will close again at 6 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. July 8, and from 6 p.m. July 8 to 7 a.m. July 9.
Southbound I-25 will close again at 7 p.m. Wednesday through noon July 8, and from 7 p.m. July 8 through 8 a.m. July 9.
Additionally, crews will restrict left turns at County Line Road for vehicles over 35 feet beginning Friday, transportation officials said.
Larger vehicles will not be able to make left turns on the County Line Road bridge from northbound I-25 to westbound County Line/Palmer Divide Road, or from southbound I-25 to eastbound County Line/Palmer Divide Road. Drivers should use Colorado 105, exit 161, to get around the restricted area during bridge construction.