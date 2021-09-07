Portions of Platte Avenue will close this week as work continues on a $14 million project that will replace two bridges over Sand Creek, Colorado Springs officials announced Tuesday.

Eastbound traffic on Platte Avenue, including bicycle and pedestrian traffic, will close overnight between Wooten Road and Powers Boulevard on Thursday and Friday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., as crews install new beams, according to a news release from the city.

Travelers will detour both nights at Wooten Road, then travel north to Galley Road and east to the Powers Boulevard interchange.

Crews will also reduce westbound traffic on Platte Avenue down to one lane overnight Thursday, according to the release.

Business access will remain open during the closures.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible. There is restricted bicycle and pedestrian access around the site during construction, officials said.

The project will replace two 64-year-old bridges on one of Colorado Springs’ major east-west thoroughfares with one bridge, and will add sidewalks along the north and south sides of Platte Avenue over the creek. Construction will also accommodate the future Sand Creek Regional Trail under the Platte Avenue bridge.

The project is funded in part by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and a federal grant. Crews broke ground in December and construction is expected to be complete in 2022.