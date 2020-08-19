Drivers through Monument beware: Portions of Interstate 25 will be fully closed this weekend as work continues on the I-25 Gap Project.
Construction will begin Friday night near County Line Road between Douglas and El Paso counties as crews conduct drainage replacements. One direction of I-25 will be closed under the County Line Road bridge for 16-hour increments, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
At 6 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Saturday, northbound I-25 will be closed. Traffic on northbound I-25 will funnel into one lane using the northbound I-25 off- and on-ramps to detour, according to the project site. Local drivers should access the freeway by traveling south on Monument Hill Frontage Road and use CO 105 to access I-25.
Southbound I-25 will close for work beginning 6 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. Traffic on southbound I-25 will funnel into one lane using the southbound I-25 off- and on-ramps to detour. Drivers can access I-25 by traveling south on Beacon Lite Road to CO 105.
County Line Road over I-25 will also be closed each night. Traffic can access I-25 at CO 105 from either Monument Hill Frontage Road east of the freeway, or Beacon Lite Road to the west.
During the closures, crews will remove asphalt, install three major drainage crossings and then replace the asphalt, which must set. Crews will set cones as early as 5 p.m. both nights and drivers should anticipate delays up to 10 minutes along I-25 while the detour is in place.
Additionally, a seven-month closure of the Monument Hill Frontage Road begins at 5 a.m. Monday. The 1,100-foot closure will allow for a major drainage replacement, roadway work and construction of a wildlife underpass.
Detours are signed and access to businesses, Palmer Ridge High School and residential property will remain open.
During construction, drivers can visit cotrip.org for current estimated travel times.
The Gap project, funded by a mix of state, local and federal money, is expected to be completed by fall 2022.