Construction crews will close Interstate 25 near Monument for two nights beginning Wednesday as work continues on the I-25 South Gap project, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced.

Southbound I-25 will close Wednesday at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Thursday. Traffic will detour via the off- and on-ramps, officials said. The County Line Road bridge across I-25 and the northbound on- and off-ramps at County Line Road will also be closed.

For local access, drivers can use Colorado 105 via the Monument Hill Frontage Road.

Beginning 8 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, northbound I-25 will close and traffic will detour via the off- and on-ramps. The southbound on- and off-ramps at County Line Road will also be closed.

To access southbound I-25, drivers can go north on I-25 and turn around at Greenland Road, or use Colorado 105.

Click or tap here for highway updates from CDOT. Click or tap here for traffic and road updates around Colorado Springs.