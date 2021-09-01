Construction crews will close Interstate 25 near Monument for two nights beginning Wednesday as work continues on the I-25 South Gap project, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced.

Southbound I-25 will close Wednesday at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m. Thursday. Traffic will detour via the off- and on-ramps, officials said. The County Line Road bridge across I-25 and the northbound on- and off-ramps at County Line Road will also be closed.

For local access, drivers can use Colorado 105 via the Monument Hill Frontage Road.

Beginning 8 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, northbound I-25 will close and traffic will detour via the off- and on-ramps. The southbound on- and off-ramps at County Line Road will also be closed.

To access southbound I-25, drivers can go north on I-25 and turn around at Greenland Road, or use Colorado 105.