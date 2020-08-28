More road closures along Interstate 25 loom this weekend as work moves forward in a project that will improve access to Fort Carson, Colorado Department of Transportation officials announced Friday.
Single-lane closures along north- and southbound I-25 in Fountain between Mesa Ridge Parkway and Santa Fe Avenue are scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday.
Crews will drill cores at Clover Ditch and Dry Gulch to assess materials and bridge conditions for the future widening of four bridges along this 7 ½-mile segment of the freeway, agency spokeswoman Michelle Peulen said.
Speeds will be reduced to 65 mph and motorists should expect short delays of 5 to 10 minutes, Peulen said.
Other improvements in this segment include the replacement of two bridges over South Academy Boulevard, which accommodate more than 65,000 vehicles a day; shoulder widening; median barrier installation; and concrete pavement overlay from south of the Santa Fe Avenue interchange to the South Academy Boulevard interchange. Crews will also install an I-25 southbound deceleration lane at the Highway 16 interchange, according to the project website.
It's part of $159 million in road work around Pikes Peak region bases executive director Shoshana Lew said. It will also help prevent about 35 deaths and more than 100,000 motor vehicle-related injuries in the 20 years after they are finished, she said.
Other plans includes improvements on a roughly 9-mile section of Highway 94 from Highway 24 to Enoch Road; widening 1 ½ miles of South Academy Boulevard from the I-25 interchange to the Milton Proby Parkway approach; and realigning and widening Charter Oak Ranch Road.
Funding includes $108 million from the state, $18 million from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant and $31.1 million from El Paso County.
Construction will begin this fall and is expected to be completed in 2023.