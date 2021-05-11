Interstate 25 will be closed in both directions at County Line Road near Monument for one night this week as construction crews continue work to widen the Interstate 25 South “Gap.”
North- and southbound I-25 at the County Line Road interchange will be closed overnight beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday while crews reconstruct the aging County Line Road bridge, project officials announced Tuesday. Access across the County Line Road bridge will also be closed, the project website states.
Motorists will detour using the on- and off-ramps. Drivers traveling on northbound I-25 will funnel into one lane just south of the County Line Road bridge and use the northbound I-25 off- and on-ramps at County Line Road to navigate around the closure, officials said.
Motorists going south on I-25 will funnel into one lane just north of the County Line Road bridge and use the southbound I-25 off- and on-ramps at the County Line Road bridge to navigate around the closure.
To access the County Line Road bridge, drivers should use the Colorado 105 interchange.
Drivers should expect delays up to 20 minutes long, officials said, and traffic impacts could begin as early as 7 p.m. Thursday.
Additionally, beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday, crews will close the southbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Greenland Road to complete a traffic shift, the project website states.
To access Greenland Road, drivers may continue south on I-25, turn around using the County Line Road interchange, and use the northbound I-25 off-ramp to Greenland Road.
Drivers who need to access southbound I-25 can drive northbound on the freeway and use the Upper Lake Gulch Road interchange to enter southbound I-25, project officials said.
Then, from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, crews will close a single lane of northbound I-25 between Upper Lake Gulch Road and Sky View Lane/Tomah Road to install drainage pipes beneath the roadway.
Construction schedules are weather dependent and could change, officials said. Schedule updates are available on the project website at i25gap.codot.gov, and on the project Facebook page (@I25SouthGapProject).
The $419 million I-25 South “Gap” project, which will widen the roughly 18-mile stretch of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock, is on budget and on schedule to be completed in November 2022, officials said.