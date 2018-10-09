Cloudy and rainy conditions start the day off Tuesday in Colorado Springs, keeping temperatures well below "normal", the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
The temperature in was 39 degrees at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Airport measured.
The freeze watch is issued for late Tuesday into Wednesday morning in preparation for a low of 27 and chances of snow after 8 p.m in El Paso County. Tender plants that could be damaged or killed by the cold should be kept inside. Outdoor irrigation, including garden spigots and sprinkler systems, could also be damaged if not properly insulated or drained.
A hazardous weather outlook reports chances of one to three inches of snow Tuesday at elevations above 6,000 feet. Mountains 10,000 and higher can expect three to seven inches of snow by Wednesday morning, which is good news for the ski resorts.
The weather is expected to stay cold much of Tuesday, with a predicted high of 39 and a 40 percent chance of precipitation. Chances of rain and fog will settle around the region, the service station said. Fog is expected to lift after 11 a.m., then accumulate again after 5 p.m.
Rain and snow showers will continue into Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 42.
Clouds should clear Thursday, bringing partly sunny skies and a high near 52.
Daily highs will stay in the 50's Thursday, Friday and Saturday, then drop to 24 Saturday night along with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
A cloudy Sunday will continue the chances of rain and snow, with a high of 37.