Two more YMCA pools in Colorado Springs are set to reopen following months-long closures during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Wilson Ranch and Monument Valley pools will reopen Friday, but with limited capacity and at 90-minute time slots for guests.
The pools will resume lap and public swim operations for the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests may check current capacities at ppymca.org/outdoorpools.
Pools will be cleaned between each time block.
The Deerfield Hills Spray Ground opened Friday and the Water Hole at Venezia Park will open Wednesday.
The city's Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department plans to have the Uncle Wilber Fountain at Acacia Park operating by July 4.
For more information on spray parks in Colorado Springs, visit coloradosprings.gov.
The Portal Pool and Prospect Lake Beach operations are closed for the rest of the 2020 season.
The Portal Pool has structural issues that have lead to excessive water loss and the remodeling of the Beach House at Prospect Lake continues to keep the swim area closed.
City officials hope to reopen the beach area in late July.
Currently, Prospect Lake is closed indefinitely due to the return of blue-green algae. Learn more here.