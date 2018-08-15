Services are nonoperational at El Paso County's five motor vehicle offices. CenturyLink outages halt motor vehicle and driver license services caused by technical difficulties.
The Division of Motor Vehicles recently had technical upgrades that closed services just two weeks prior.
“We appreciate our customers’ understanding during this period when we are unable process transactions.” said Chuck Broerman.
The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office is encouraging customers to use the website to complete transactions. Visit mydmv.colorado.gov to utilize any of the 34 online services.