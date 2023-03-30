A southeast Colorado nonprofit is battling to restore a small, 146-year-old building in Otero County that residents view as a vital piece of the region’s history.

Friends of Historic Southeast Colorado, based in Rocky Ford, wants to refurbish a 19th century one-room schoolhouse that was once an essential component of the town, said Jeanette Myers, the group's president.

“It is such a rich piece of history, for Rocky Ford, and for the southeast part of the state,” Myers said. “It has always been our dream to restore the schoolhouse.”

Built to accommodate 20 students in 1877 — the year after Colorado officially became a state — the building was the first dedicated schoolhouse in the Rocky Ford township, according to the nonprofit. The adobe building was externally reinforced with wooden slats to protect it from the elements, and the weather-boards were painted white, which gave rise to the nickname “Little White Schoolhouse.”

The building, which was originally 15 feet by 15 feet, served as more than just a school, according to multiple accounts. It was Rocky Ford’s central assembly place — the location of the town’s most important meetings, including its first election in 1887, Myers said.

“It was truly the center of life in Rocky Ford from 1877 throughout the 1880s,” Friends board member Donna Abert wrote in an article for SeCo News.

The addition of a sugar factory industrialized the township, and Rocky Ford’s population began to explode. As the student population grew, it became clear that more classroom space was needed. In 1896, the building was expanded to house more students. But the population boom dictated that a new, larger school be added to the town. When Liberty School was built in 1898, the Little White Schoolhouse was sold and moved two blocks east.

“I still don’t know how they did that,” Myers said. “They probably just put it on logs and rolled it two blocks.”

Valley-Wide Health Systems, a nonprofit health group, acquired the building a few years ago and had been using it for storage. When the Friends of Historic Southeast Colorado learned that Valley-Wide was putting the structure up for sale, the group made it known that it wanted to acquire the former schoolhouse and restore it.

“We’ve always wanted to save that school,” Myers said. “We didn’t like the fact that it was privately owned.”

Valley-Wide donated the building to Friends of Historic Southeast Colorado in 2021, asking only that the nonprofit pay taxes and closing costs — about $1,200.

The long-range plan, Myers said, is to maintain the building’s 19th century façade while adding a few modern touches. The nonprofit would like to use one room of the schoolhouse as a repository for historical data, while outfitting another room with a computer for people to conduct historical and genealogical research.

“We also need to get utilities into the building,” Myers said. “Right now, there’s no heat or water, just electricity.”

The next step in the nonprofit’s restoration plan is a feasibility study by the Colorado Historical Society, Myers said. Assessors from the Historical Society will go over every inch of the schoolhouse, make a list of the necessary repairs and give a price estimate. If Friends of Historic Southeast Colorado can raise 25% of the estimated cost, the State Historical Fund will provide the rest.

Myers said the nonprofit’s board members are looking at a number of fundraising strategies.

“We would love to save every historic building in the area,” she said. “But right now, we’re focusing on the Little White Schoolhouse.”