Three orphaned mountain lion cubs will be taken in by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the zoo announce Tuesday morning.
The cubs were rescued by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife after a human-wildlife conflict resulted in the death of their mother.
This is the second litter of mountain lion cubs adopted by the zoo. In 2006, three males, Tocho, Motega and Yuma and a female, Kaya, were brought from Wyoming.
Kaya, who is blind, is the only surviving member of that litter. Montega and Tocho each passed away in the past four months.
The plan is to gradually introduce the new arrivals to Kaya and the Rocky Mountain Wild exhibit after they've been given vaccinations and veterinary checks.
“We’ll take our time letting Kaya and the cubs have opportunities to interact from a safe distance, and then we’ll follow their lead," said Rebecca Zwicker, senior lead keeper in Rocky Mountain Wild. "It would be ideal if they could live together, because the cubs can learn how to be mountain lions from Kaya.”
The cubs will be viewable to the public in the coming weeks.