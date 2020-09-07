Colorado was among the first five states to enact in 1887 legislation decreeing a holiday to recognize the contributions of workers.
The average American worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week in the late 1800s, the height of the Industrial Revolution.
A worker uprising led to Congress approving the federal holiday, after 23 states had done so, according to historical accounts.
A railroad workers’ strike in Chicago on May 11, 1894, and a June 26 boycott of Pullman railway cars crippled railroad transportation nationwide, leading to a wave of riots and deaths.
In response, a Congressional act on June 28, 1894, established Labor Day.
Today, the first Monday in September also symbolizes the end of summer and celebrations that are scaled down this year due to pandemic restrictions.
Some states had age restrictions, but it wasn’t uncommon for children as young at 5 to work in mills, factories and mines, earning a pittance. Workers often faced unsafe working conditions breathing stale air, a lack of sanitary facilities and few breaks.
As manufacturing became a top industry, labor unions that had first organized in the late 18th century, proliferated and held strikes and rallies to protest poor working conditions and pay.
On September 5, 1882, 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march from City Hall to Union Square in New York City, marking the first Labor Day parade.
President Grover Cleveland signed the “workingmen’s holiday” into law 12 years later.