On Friday morning, organizers of the Colorado Classic announced the cancellation of the 2020 professional cycling race.
After expressing hope last month of conducting the four-day, women's-only race in August amid the coronavirus pandemic, RPM Events Group reversed course, citing the growing number of cases of COVID-19.
“We had great confidence in the COVID-19 mitigation plan we had developed for the race, and we were well on our way to becoming the first professional women’s bike race to be held in the U.S. since the onset of the COVID pandemic,” CEO Lucy Diaz said.
“However, as the pandemic appears to be spiking again across the U.S., and after discussion with our various stakeholders, we feel it is the most prudent decision to cancel the race for 2020. We would only hold the race if we thought it was a safe, healthy environment for the athletes and that all stakeholders felt fully comfortable to move forward.
"At this time we do not have full confidence from all stakeholders, so we will pivot our energy and efforts to continue to support the women’s peloton through our other initiatives.”
The race, scheduled for Aug. 27-30, would have gone through the mountain communities of Snowmass Village and Avon before finishing on the Front Range in Boulder and Denver.
In 2019, the Colorado Classic proved successful in its first year of being a women’s-only race. Olympic silver medalist Chloe Dygert-Owen won all four stages as many fans lined portions of the course while many more watched innovative livestreaming on a variety of platforms.