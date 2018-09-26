A group of teenagers who used a stolen van to smash their way into a medical marijuana dispensary in northeastern Colorado Springs early Wednesday would be better off sprinkling what they stole on pasta than smoking it.
Witnesses said the teens stole containers of what appeared to be marijuana displayed at Native Roots Dispensary at 3660 Austin Bluffs Parkway.
Except that what's on display isn't marijuana. It's oregano. Which probably would make you cough if you smoked it, but won't get you high.
The communications manager for Native Roots, Kim Casey, said no medical marijuana was taken in the smash-and-grab robbery reported about 1 a.m. The thieves crashed through two walls of the building, but did not reach the locked bud room, she said.
The dispensary displays containers filled with oregano for looks, Casey said. Those containers were what was stolen, along with several T-shirts.
Witnesses told police multiple people got out of the stolen van, and at least one other had been waiting in a getaway car in which they all fled.
Police spotted the car near Rebecca Lane, where it hit the police car and drove away. No injuries were reported.
In late August, similar smash-and-grab incidents were reported at Canna Meds Wellness Center in eastern Colorado Springs, and at a Famous Footwear in northeastern Colorado Springs.
"There does appear to be a pattern with regards to similar crimes like this, not only with dispensaries but with other businesses as well," police Sgt. L.C. Morgan told Gazette news partner, KKTV.
No arrests have been announced. Descriptions of the burglars have not been released.