Optum and Mountain View Medical Group closed seven primary and pediatric clinics Tuesday while Optum opened three clinics dedicated to coronavirus care.
The closures and new dedicated clinics are meant to help protect staff from exposure to the virus and to preserve personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, because the number of coronavirus cases in the area is expected to rise, said Tiffany Sullivan, president for Optum operations.
Optum and Mountain View Medical Group are owned by the same company, which operates 30 locations in Colorado Springs.
“We are moving into a period of significant growth within Colorado,” Sullivan said of coronavirus cases.
The three clinics Optum opened specifically for coronavirus care treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms and will refer patients to hospital treatment if necessary, she said.
The clinics are also swabbing severe and high-risk patients for coronavirus tests and sending those samples on to the state and private labs for processing, Sullivan said.
One of the clinics dedicated to coronavirus care will be focused on pediatric care, because while the risk is low among children, the risk still exists, Sullivan said.
Patients must call ahead before going to a dedicated coronavirus clinic. They will be screened at the doors, as they are at all Optum locations, she said.
One of the dedicated clinics is on the city's west side at Roundhouse, 600 21st St. Two coronavirus clinics, one for adults and one for children, are open at 1633 Medical Center Point. The hours of the clinics are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The following Optum and Mountain View Medical Group offices are closed until further notice.
- Optum Fountain. Patients of this clinic will be sent to Optum Southwest, 2610 Tenderfoot Hill St. Call Optum Fountain clinic for appointment rescheduling: 719-522-1135.
- Mountainview Medical Group Briargate Medical Associates. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Optum Briargate, 240 Research Pkwy. Call the Briargate Medical Associates clinic for appointment rescheduling: 719-548-0700.
- Mountainview Medical Group Monument Family Practice. Patients of this clinic will be routed to Optum Monument, 15909 Jackson Creek Pkwy. Call Mountainview Medical Group Monument Family Practice for appointment rescheduling:719-488-9860.
- Mountainview Medical Group Advantage Family Medicine. Patients of this clinic will be sent to Mountainview Medical Group Powers, 6140 Tutt Blvd. #200. Call Mountainview Medical Group Advantage Family Medicine at 719-598-9446.
- Mountainview Medical Group Broadmoor Valley Pediatrics. Patients of this clinic will be routed to ABC Pediatrics, 8890 Union Blvd #220. Call Mountainview Medical Group Broadmoor Valley Pediatrics for appointment rescheduling: 719-576-5437.
- Mountainview Medical Group Monument Pediatrics. Patients of this clinic will be referred to Pediatric Specialists, 6071 E. Woodmen #105. Call Mountainview Medical Group Monument Pediatrics for appointment rescheduling: 719-488-6998.