Oprah Winfrey will be delivering the final words of Colorado College's class of 2019 undergraduate career this May, the college announced Thursday.
Tickets to the college's ceremony and the media giant and philanthropist's speech will be limited to graduating seniors and their guests. For those unable to attend, Winfrey's speech live-streamed from the college's website.
Winfrey attended Colorado College's graduation ceremony in 2017 in support of a student who had received one of her scholarships.
She gave the commencement address at the University of Southern California in 2018 and Smith College in 2017.
Click here for The Gazette's education coverage.
Last year, the college invited Nancy Nagel Gibbs, a Tony Award-winning producer and Class of 1971 graduate to give words of wisdom to its departing students. Other notable speakers include Sandra Day O'Conner in 1982, Senator Michael Bennet in 2009 and former Colorado Attorney General Ken Salazar in 2001.