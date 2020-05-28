Objections have intensified over proposed paid reservations for the popular Manitou Incline, which has been closed since mid-March due to city leaders' concerns over COVID-19.
On Thursday, a petition opposing reservations and fees was nearing its goal of 2,500 online signatures and, in a statement, the advocacy group, Incline Friends, called the contingency for reopening "unacceptable and unnecessary."
The nonprofit's president, Bill Beagle, labeled such measures "draconian." The group laid out what it prefers instead:
• No more than 100 people entering the Incline per hour
• Carry a mask and wear it when passing or being passed
• Step off to the side when resting
• No downward flow on the Incline; return down on Barr Trail
"We are in alignment with these healthy trail use recommendations," read an email to The Gazette from Karen Palus, the Colorado Springs parks director, representing the agency that owns the renowned set of railroad ties, along with the U.S. Forest Service.
Palus said her department would support the Friends' recommended June 5 reopening of the Incline.
That would follow Manitou Springs City Council's next meeting set for Tuesday. The city on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Following Tuesday's unanimous decision by Manitou's council to explore reservations as a way to control crowds during the pandemic, the city of Colorado Springs released a statement saying the proposal went "far beyond the scope of temporary, health and safety-related issues."
The suggestion was "extremely premature," the statement said, "especially without agreement of the owners and a significant public process."
The city of Manitou said in a statement Wednesday that "it would be irresponsible to open (the Incline) with no precautions taken, as it would put our visitors, residents, and first responders in a dangerous situation. A great deal of work needs to be done before the Incline can open with these safety precautions in mind."
The Incline Friends' 100 hourly climbers recommendation is based on a Manitou staff paper that determined that many people per hour through reservations could be acceptable based on health guidelines. Beagle said a trained team of volunteers could be stationed at the Incline's base to keep count.
During Manitou council's work session Tuesday, City Engineer Dole Grebenik, who proposed the reservations, alluded to the Friends' idea, saying it's "a great idea, but unrealistic."
Grebenik envisioned a scenario where hundreds of people arrived early on a busy Saturday. "That line would be queued up for half a mile," he said. "So we have to manage them before they even show up."
Beagle conceded "the numbers are really hard to predict."
According to data compiled by in-ground trail counters maintained by Colorado Springs, the Incline saw close to or more than 1,000 people a day last year during its busiest month of July. On weekends, those figures are closer to 1,500. Parts of June and August follow similar trends.
Beagle also said enforcement would be problematic. He said more volunteers were being recruited, but the Friends don't currently have the manpower to monitor the Incline's base all day.
"I know there's some concern that the Incline will be suddenly deluged," Beagle said. "But if people want progress and want to move forward, I think they have to respect a certain amount of protocol during the pandemic."
He added: "I would hope and suspect that not everyone would decide to go to the Incline right now."
The Incline Friends have encouraged hikers to respect the closure since March. Signs have been posted, threatening fines. Comparing numbers from a year ago, the city has reported 93% compliance.
But now COVID restrictions are lifting across the region, state and nation, Beagle noted. "It's a matter of time before people's patience starts wearing thin," he said.