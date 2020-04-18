A group of Coloradans are planning to attend a "ReOpen Colorado" rally on Sunday in downtown Denver to protest the ‘stay-at-home’ order that the state is currently under. The protest has been dubbed “Operation Gridlock Denver” in a private Facebook event, with approximately 700 stating they would be attending on the social media website and 3,000 people interested.
The rally, set to take place on the streets outside of the Capitol building, is the result of what many participants feel is an overreaction by the state government to COVID-19. According to the event description, the goal of the rally is to “protest to the mandatory lockdowns and violation of constitutional rights we are seeing in Colorado and across the nation.”
According to the event page on Facebook, the protest will be peaceful.
Editor’s Note: The official hosts of “Operation Gridlock Denver” on the Facebook event page are “Peace, Love & Hippie Juice,” “Libertarian Party of El Paso County,” and “Victoria Reynolds 2020.”
A Facebook page expressing a similar sentiment, dubbed “Reopen Colorado,” has already grown to approximately 15,000 members after being started on Monday. The group is extremely active, with Facebook’s tool counting hundreds of new posts each day. A number of other related events are included on the group page, including similar rallies in other parts of the state and a subsequent “Gridlock Downtown Denver” event planned for Monday.
According to Denver’s CBS4, those participating in the Denver rally have been asked to stay in their cars throughout the event, still utilizing social distancing tactics.
Though Colorado’s current ‘stay-at-home’ order is set to end on April 26, many believe this could be extended. The Denver Post reports that in a best case scenario, Denver restrictions won’t lift for two to four months, according to officials.