In the first few minutes of June 17, 2021, Gwendolyn Watson was sitting in the parking lot of Woody's Bar & Grill when the driver of a white Range Rover pulled up nearby. She had just moments to recognize his face before he approached her, shot her three times point-blank, and sped off again, leaving Watson, 51, dead and still seated in the driver's side of an orange Jeep Wrangler.

That was the story laid out by prosecutors Wednesday during the opening statements in the jury trial of Paris Toler-Anderson, 36, who was arrested and charged with Watson's murder at the southeast Colorado Springs bar over a year ago.

The prosecution told 15 jurors that Watson had angered Toler-Anderson by threatening to expose the nature of their past relationship to his girlfriend at the time. She also threatened to reveal that Toler-Anderson, who has an extensive arrest record including robbery and assault charges, was providing fake pay stubs as proof of employment to a residential reentry center in Colorado Springs.

The attorneys said these pressures prompted Toler-Anderson to silence Watson by shooting her multiple times. He then fled the state with his girlfriend and was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, by U.S. marshals a week after the shooting.

The prosecution said the subsequent investigation yielded evidence that will show the shell casings found at the scene match a pistol bought 12 hours before the shooting by a man Toler-Anderson was with; that Toler-Anderson fled the state and changed his story multiple times and that his alibi is false; proving the defendant shot and killed Watson "with intent" and is "guilty of murder of the first degree."

In response, the defense told the jurors it was "shocked" at the number of holes in the prosecution's investigation and assured them that regarding the prosecution's evidence and witnesses, "nothing can be trusted."

The defense painted the picture of a hysterical crowd of 30-40 people surrounding the Jeep immediately after the shooting, with only a few patrol officers on scene trying to keep the growing crowd from pulling Watson's body from the vehicle. In the chaos, the defense said, the shell casings could be easily kicked around and that investigators had "no way to know that's where the evidence landed."

The defense's statement also said the prosecution mainly hung its case on two eyewitnesses — a man in the passenger seat of the Jeep during Watson's murder and Watson's goddaughter — who lied to officers at the scene about who they were or who they were with.

The defense ended its statement by advising the jury that the two eyewitnesses were framing Toler-Anderson for Watson's murder.

“If this was a simple, cold-blooded murder, they would have nothing to hide," the attorney said. "But they do.”

The prosecution's witnesses took the stand Wednesday after opening statements and will continue to do so through this week. Judge David Gilbert granted both eyewitnesses immunity to testify this week in response to fears they would be accused of and arrested for lying to police.

Witnesses for the defense are expected to testify beginning early next week.