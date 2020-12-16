A sales tax dedicated to Colorado Springs parks and open space could be headed to the voters in April for reauthorization or an increase.
The working committee that makes recommendations about open space purchases with the sales tax revenue decided Wednesday to recommend the City Council place a question on the ballot. The board recommended increasing the tax from .1% to .25%, extending the tax by 20 years beyond its 2025 expiration and providing greater flexibility so that more money can be spent on trails and parks. The changes the board backed could require the council to place more than one question on the ballot.
Board members backed increasing the tax, in part, because of the unmet parks maintenance needs. For example, about 10 miles of asphalt trails and more than a dozen park restrooms need to be reconstructed among many other needs, said Park Operations and Development Manager Kurt Schroeder.
Board member Stephanie Surch said now could be a good time to ask residents to support parks because so many more people have been spending time in them during the pandemic.
"I think at this time more than ever these needs for parks, trails and open spaces are really being more embraced by more people," she said.
A ballot question has to be drafted and will be informed by ongoing polling the Trails and Open Space Coalition paid for to determine the support for a possible extension and increase of the tax, said Susan Davies, executive director.
The Trails, Open Space and Parks sales tax was first approved in 1997 and generates about $9.5 million annually. Since it was approved, it has funded the purchase of roughly 7,200 acres including Corral Bluffs Open Space, Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Stratton Open Space and Ute Valley Park, said Britt Haley, the city's park design and development manager. In 2003 the tax was extended through 2025.
Another extension of the tax could help ensure that residents in growing areas of the city have access to open space without having to travel to the western edge of the city, Haley said.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, residents have been using the parks in record numbers and so Davies is hopeful the poll will find support for a ballot question, she said. The poll is also gauging the public's appetite for an increase of the tax up to .15% and .25%, she said. The increase to .25% could bring in $25 million a year to help support parks and could be "game changing," Davies said. The .25% increase would cost each household $36 per year, she said.
The coalition hopes to get the polling results in the next couple of weeks and then in January parks advocates might sit down with the council and the mayor's office to talk about a potential ballot question, Davies said.
"We have a very park-loving City Council," she said.
Any ballot request would be founded on polling data and recommendations from the working group and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Davies said.
If residents aren't ready for a tax question, the city could propose a question later without losing funding for parks since the current tax does not expire until 2025, she said.