Eight decades after the first church was built in Black Forest, church leaders are working to restore the 1940 log building. Lexie Manfrin, at 88 the last living charter member of Black Forest Community Church, remembers when her father and his team of horses helped erect the structure. She attended services there most of her life and was married in that church - twice. Manfrin still lives nearby, but her health keeps her from going to services at the church as much as she'd like. Since 1962, worship at the United Church of Christ church has been held in a newer building next to the log structure, which currently is used for offices. "I was 7 years old when we came to the Black Forest from Topeka, Kansas,"