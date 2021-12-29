Restoring the Old Log Church in Black Forest is an ongoing labor of love for Mona Navalta.
In the seven years since she first headed up the task of repairing the building — the oldest church in the census-designated community of just more than 15,000 people — it's come a long way from her original vision.
"My thought, at first, was to keep up with those repairs," said Navalta, who has attended Black Forest Community Church for 20 years. "But then I got to learn about the history of the Old Log Church. This is a cool building. This is a cool story. I wanted to preserve that."
Navalta spent hours with former church member Lexie Manfrin — the last living charter member of Black Forest Community Church, who died in February 2019 — learning all she could about the old building and listening to stories about how it came to be. As she learned more of the church's history Navalta said her effort to simply repair the aged structure quickly ballooned into a desire to restore it back to its original 1940s glory.
Incorporated in January 1937, the church was built in the pioneer log style, erected from donated labor and materials. Community members plucked and stripped pine logs from Black Forest for the walls, and on the north side they built a square bell tower of logs. The original altar and pulpit were erected on the building’s southern end, and in the center of the structure was a coal furnace.
The Old Log Church was completed in 1940 and dedicated in October 1942. The first church in Black Forest, it was where the community came to worship, regardless of creed, Navalta said. Catholics, Lutherans and Mormons all held services there.
It became associated with what is now the Rocky Mountain Conference of the United Church of Christ, which on its website describes itself as "an open and welcoming denomination … that proclaims the gospel of Jesus Christ, celebrates diversity, honors the gifts of all people, and seeks justice and peace for everyone."
When the congregation outgrew the structure in 1962, worship services moved next door into a newer building and the Old Log Church became office space, Navalta said.
Once the original log building is restored, Navalta hopes to see it again become a chapel for non-denominational use, or as a gathering space the community can rent out as needed.
"The idea is that everybody is welcome, no matter who you are," Navalta said.
To date, she has completed several restorative projects on the old building. Last year crews finished rebuilding its front exterior, replacing old rotted logs with new ones — the same wood as the original logs. They also replaced the daubing between the wood, or the material placed in the gaps between each log, to create weather sealing.
This summer, new period-appropriate doors and custom-made decorative glass windows were also placed, designed from the oldest picture available of the Old Log Church, Navalta said.
But that work did not come without funding challenges.
The project, which she estimates could cost as much as $250,000 altogether, is currently partially funded by community donations and through grants from nonprofit History Colorado, also known as the Colorado Historical Society. History Colorado provides 75% of the funding, and the church must provide a 25% cash match.
The first grant awarded to the church was $22,000, with $17,000 provided by History Colorado and the remaining $5,500 donated by the congregation. The funds didn’t go as far as Navalta had hoped, but it did pay for construction documents, daubing, and analysis of the building’s paint and its logs.
"I had no idea it would be so expensive," Navalta said. "And there was no way for someone to drive by the church and say, 'Oh! This is what they’re doing to the building.' That was kind of disappointing.
"But, you know, do you want to do this the right way? Or do you want to do it (halfway)?"
A second grant of $35,000 covered only the cost to restore the north side of the building’s log exterior, which had the most damage.
A third grant of $60,000 helped Navalta restore the front doors and the church’s glass windows. That work wouldn’t have been possible if Manfrin’s daughter hadn’t donated $15,000 to cover the cash match for which the church was responsible, she said.
In a stroke of bad luck, Navalta must now replace one of the new glass windows on the north side of the church after it was struck by a rock kicked up by a car doing "doughnuts" in the dirt parking lot. A thin, spider-web like crack in the new glass is evidence of the unfortunate damage.
"It doesn’t feel great asking for money from the congregation or community for this project because there is so much need," Navalta said. "But it is a great project. It’s an honorable project. This is a historic building for Black Forest, regardless of what you believe in."
The pandemic also affected construction, Navalta said, delaying work during its early days when most businesses temporarily shut down. Rising construction and materials costs have also been a hurdle.
But Navalta says she’s determined to see the Old Log Church’s restoration through.
"I expect it will be another five to seven years of work before it all gets done, but I hope to completely restore the inside first and then finish the final three walls on the building exterior," Navalta said.
It could cost between $10,000 to $15,000 to demolish the building’s interior and reconstruct it, including removing asbestos-riddled drywall that was put up in the 1980s. She plans to move the offices currently inside the building to either the basement or to the building next door, Navalta said.
Restoring the interior will also come with another challenge: there are no photos documenting what the log church’s interior once looked like.
After the inside is complete, Navalta will focus on restoring the remaining three exterior walls, she said.
Navalta will continue applying for grants and hopes to find grant opportunities that don’t require a cash match from the church, she said. Private donations are also welcome.
Anyone interested in donating to the project can email Navalta at mmurch21@gmail.com.
