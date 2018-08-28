An early morning, two-car crash Tuesday took the life of an assistant softball coach at Pine Creek High School.
Peyton Riedel, 25, died when her 2013 Kia Sportage was struck by a 2016 Kia Rio that drifted into oncoming traffic on U.S. 24 a half-mile west of Calhan just before 1:30 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol reported.
Riedel was hired before the 2016 season, along with current head coach Janelle Krohn.
“She had a contagious personality and created lifelong relationships with our players,” Krohn said in a text message. “She has left a lasting impression in our players’ hearts, and we will forever miss her.”
Pine Creek’s scheduled game against Palmer on Wednesday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has been postponed and will be made up later.
Riedel was born Nov. 14, 1992, in Wichita, Kan., and attended Fort Scott High School, later signing a national letter of intent to continue her softball career at Newman University in Wichita.
She completed work to attain her master’s degree last December, Krohn said.
“She was one of my first hires when I was coming on board at Pine Creek,” Eagles third-year athletic director Eric Hulen said. “She was a great, young person, very positive and had a very positive impact on kids on a daily basis. She understood the impact of being a coach and wanting to give back. She always followed through and did things the right way.”
Services will be announced by the Cheney Witt Chapel in Fort Scott, Kan.
The Kia Rio that hit her car was driven by 22-year-old Megan Mann, the State Patrol reported. Both cars spun out, and Riedel died in the crash.
Mann was transported to Penrose Main Hospital, and Victoria Stevenson, 24, was taken to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central with severe injuries.
Mann had fallen asleep at the wheel, the State Patrol determined. She was issued a court summons.
The highway was closed for about four hours as the State Patrol cleared the scene.
