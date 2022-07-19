Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
A woman is dead following a crash in Pueblo Tuesday, officials with the Colorado State Patrol announced. 

A 34-year-old woman driving a Toyota northbound on Pueblo Boulevard was hit by a 24-year-old woman making a left turn to 24th Street in a Jeep from the southbound lanes. The Jeep hit the side of the Toyota, causing the Toyota to run off the intersection and roll over into a traffic light pole, officials said. Troopers were notified of the crash at 2:45 p.m.

The 34-year-old woman died at the scene, while two children with her suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a hospital. 

The 24-year-old woman was unhurt. 

