One person was seriously injured after a stabbing in southeast Colorado Springs early Monday morning, according to Colorado Springs police.

Just after 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 4000 block of Palmer Park Boulevard for a reported stabbing, where they found a victim with several stab wounds, police said.

The injures are "serious but do not appear to be life threatening," police said. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police did not indicate that a suspect had been arrested and did not provide further information.