Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a Kohl’s parking lot, just off of I-25 Friday morning.
Police say the victim is in stable condition. Crime tape surrounded a big portion of the parking lot near S. Circle Drive and I-25.
One witness watched from his construction job across the street.
“I was working right behind you there, it’s a three floor storage unit building there. I was on the lift," Darryl Allen, a witness said. "And I heard some pop, pop, pop and this young man ran this way with a hoodie on and a red vehicle, a red Ford Fusion came here and I heard four more shots...pop, pop, pop. I saw the sparks out of the window.”
Police say they don’t have any suspect info at this time.