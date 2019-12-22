One person was shot and another person was run over by a car following a "scuffle" early Sunday outside a bar in northeastern Colorado Springs, police said.
Police responded about 1:50 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who reported hearing gunshots outside Rhino's Sports & Spirits on Integrity Center Point, said Sgt. Mike Freeman.
The person who was shot and the one who was run over were taken to a hospital, Freeman said. He did not have information about the severity of the victims' injuries or their conditions.
Several people were detained, but no arrests were made, he said.