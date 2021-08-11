An assailant shot a person outside a Colorado Springs elementary school early Wednesday morning, law enforcement said.
The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of East San Miguel Street near Mark Twain Elementary School in District 11 about 1 a.m. and found a shooting victim in the 3500 block of Galley Road, police said.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound and emergency responders took the person to a hospital with serious injuries, officers said.
An investigation is ongoing, police said. Officers did not release information about any suspects.
Classes for Mark Twain Elementary School do not start until Aug. 16, according to the school's website. Police told Gazette news partner KKTV there is no threat to the school.