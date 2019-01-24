GazetteSlate.jpg

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving while drunk and vehicular assault after his passenger was seriously injured Wednesday night in northeast Colorado Springs.

Damian Arroyo, 29, was driving east on North Union Boulevard just before midnight when he drove over the rounded median of the roundabout at the intersection with Nautilus Point, police reports said. He hit a tree, and his car rolled onto its roof and slid.

Neither Arroyo nor his passenger, who was hospitalized, was wearing a seatbelt.

Excessive speed is also considered a factor.

