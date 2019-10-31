Firefighters battled a house fire in brutally cold temperatures Thursday morning in Security-Widefield, Gazette partner KKTV reports.

According to KKTV, crews were called about 2:15 a.m. to Silverdale Street and found “heavy fire conditions” coming from an upstairs bedroom.

Four people escaped the blaze unscathed. Firefighters scoured the burning home for a fifth person.

"At this time, we are fairly confident he is not home," Security Fire Department Battalion Chief James Chapman told a KKTV reporter. "... We're pretty confident he left the structure before the fire."

As of 5:30 a.m., firefighters had the fire under control and were clearing the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hanover and Fountain fire departments also responded to the scene, said Security Fire Department in a Facebook post.