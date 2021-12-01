One person is trapped in a vehicle involved in a crash on Airport Road and Powers Boulevard, officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department posted on Twitter Wednesday evening.
In tweet posted at 5:52 p.m., officials with the fire department said multiple fire apparatus and ambulances are working the crash. Motorists can expect delays, officials said.
According to officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department, multiple people were taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated