Colorado Springs police are searching for the person who shot a man in the head and left him lying near a gas station early Monday morning.
Officers were investigating a break-in at the Everyday convenience store at Tejon and Brookside streets at about 1:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots up the street. Officers raced toward that direction and found the shooting victim sprawled near the intersection of Brookside Street and Nevada Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that it's unclear if there is any relationship between the shooting and burglary.
Police said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital, with life-threatening injuries.