A man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Colorado Springs Monday afternoon, police said.
Police received a report of gunfire east of the intersection of South Tejon and West Cimarron streets around 1:20 p.m. The shooting happened in an alley between the Travel Inn, 512 South Nevada Ave, and parking lots for businesses on Tejon St.
The victim was riding in a car through the alley when he was shot twice, Chaney said. The victim called 911 while the driver headed toward a hospital.
Police and medical personnel found the victim in the car near East Cache La Poudre Street and North Weber Street. An ambulance took the victim the rest of the way to the hospital.
The victim was alert and talking when he was taken to a hospital, police said. He was in surgery around 3 p.m., Chaney said.
Officers didn't release information on who pulled the trigger and didn't identify the victim.
Chaney said that the suspect was last seen headed northwest from the alley. The victim provided police with limited information about the shooter, although he did say he did not know the shooter.
Police do not believe the suspect is a threat to the public at this time.