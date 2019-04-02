"We were just having a good time with our friends ... then, like, 10 minutes after, we saw everyone start running and taking cover."
Customers at a Colorado Springs Buffalo Wild Wings recounted the tense moments at least two armed men held up the restaurant.
"Well first, I just saw a couple run behind the wall and I thought maybe they were hiding from a friend as a joke or something, but then I saw the girl’s eyes and they just looked terrified," said witness Hannah Swenson.
"I was like, ‘OK, this isn’t a joke.’"
The Buffalo Wild Wings on North Academy near Woodmen was still bustling when masked robbers sauntered in carrying firearms around 10:20 Monday night. Police said at least 20-25 people were inside.
Police say the robbers were already gone when officers got there. One person inside the restaurant was found injured after having been pistol-whipped by the assailants. No other injuries were reported.