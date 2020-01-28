One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a fiery crash that closed Interstate 25 north of Pueblo Tuesday evening, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash occurred just north of Pueblo when the driver of a southbound Buick lost control and careened across the median and through barriers into northbound traffic.

The Buick SUV driven by Regina Tarrow of Pueblo, slammed a northbound Volkswagen van, troopers said.

The Buick went off an embankment on the east side of the interstate and the Volkswagen, which caught fire in the wreck, veered down an embankment nearby.

The Volkwagen's driver died, troopers said. The name of the driver hasn't been released.

Tarrow, who wasn't wearing a seatbelt was nearly thrown from the Buick, troopers said. She was taken to a hospital in Pueblo before she was flown to a Denver trauma center for injuries that troopers described as life-threatening.

Troopers closed the northbound lanes of I-25 for four hours near the crash for an investigation. The state patrol said alcohol and drugs may have contributed to the crash, but released no details.

Pueblo Fire crews on scene with several agencies northbound I-25 at exit 104. Serious multi-vehicle accident. North I-25 is completely closed. Overton Rd is a secondary northbound route, as would be Purcell Blvd thru Pueblo West pic.twitter.com/GgdUVY5OBZ — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) January 28, 2020

