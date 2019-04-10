An officer has serious injuries and a suspect is dead following a shooting late Tuesday night. Police say it happened just outside the Don Quixote Apartments on the south side of Pueblo.
Investigators say two officers were talking to an individual and asked to search him. That's when officers say that person ran off, pulled out a gun, and opened fire at police. Officers returned fire, and at some point the suspect was killed.
One officer was hit in the legs, and is undergoing surgery at a hospital in Colorado Springs. Police say the injured officer may have to be transferred to Denver for medical treatment. The other officer involved in the shooting wasn't hurt.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.