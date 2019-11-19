Motorcycle fatal

Marksheffel Road near U.S. 24. Photo courtesy of Colorado Department of Transportation.

One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday evening in Cimarron Hills, east of Colorado Springs, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The southbound turn lane of Marksheffel Road to U.S. 24 is shut down for the investigation.

The crash was reported at 6:32 p.m. and no other vehicles were involved, troopers said. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Check county road conditions here.

Tags

Load comments