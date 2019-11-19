One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday evening in Cimarron Hills, east of Colorado Springs, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The southbound turn lane of Marksheffel Road to U.S. 24 is shut down for the investigation.

The crash was reported at 6:32 p.m. and no other vehicles were involved, troopers said.

At Marksheffel Road and Highway 24, where a motorcycle lies on its side as you pull up to the highway. State troopers on scene, say motorcyclist was dead on arrival @csgazette Can't get any closer, sorry for the distance pic.twitter.com/CGp57pwVra — Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) November 20, 2019

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

