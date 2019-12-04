One person died after a boiler exploded Wednesday at the East Cañon Complex of the Fremont Correctional Facility, authorities said.
Firefighters responded just before noon to the prison, just east of Cañon City on reports of "a catastrophic failure of a boiler," said Lt. Shane Roberts, a spokesman for the Cañon City Fire Protection District.
When they arrived, there was no fire, Roberts said. But paramedics with the fire district and American Medical Response treated the person and then transported them to the hospital, he said.
He has not received any updates on the person's condition and since it was a medical call, he could not provide more information, he said.
In a press release sent Wednesday afternoon, a Department of Corrections spokeswoman confirmed a staff member had died.
"I am deeply saddened to announce that today a staff member from the Fremont Correctional Facility was killed in an accident while on duty," executive director Dean Williams said in a news release.
"Our DOC family is devastated by this loss, and we are praying for all of this staff member's loved ones. Our primary focus at this time will be supporting the staff member's family and our DOC team as we navigate this tragedy together."
The agency said it will release the person's name after family have been notified.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.