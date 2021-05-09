One person was transported to a local hospital in serious condition Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle traffic crash on Colorado Springs’ north side.
Police said the crash happened around 12:33 p.m. on Dublin Boulevard just west of Austin Bluffs Parkway. When they arrived, officers discovered a lone individual in the car who was unresponsive to their contact. Police did not release further details about the individual, who they believe suffered a medical episode prior to the crash, they said.
Both directions of Dublin Boulevard between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Galliant Drive were closed for several hours Sunday, police said.
The Colorado Springs Police Department’s Major Crash Team is investigating the matter, police said. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the incident.