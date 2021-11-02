One person was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near South Nevada Avenue and East Navajo Street, police said. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but police haven't released information on the person's condition. The road was closed while police investigated but has since been reopened.
Police said the department's major crash team is investigating due to the nature of the injuries the pedestrian suffered.